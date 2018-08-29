RGA ad critical of South Carolina governor nominee on taxes

A Republican group is doubling down on criticism of South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith for supporting higher taxes.
The ad is a follow-up to a website the Republican Governors Association launched this summer accusing Smith of "consistently and shamelessly" supporting tax hikes. The website included no citations, but the ad references bills pertaining to clothing, groceries and income tax.
Audio features Smith saying he's "supported increases in taxes," adding after an edited pause, "It was the right thing to do." The comment echoes statements Smith has made about a gas tax increase that passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support in 2017.
Republican Governors Association spokesman Jon Thompson tells The Associated Press the TV ad starts Thursday in Columbia. It's funded by State Solutions, a group affiliated with the RGA.
Comments