Pro-education movement ousts 6 more Oklahoma GOP legislators

FILE - In this Friday, June 8, 2018 file photo, elementary school principal Sherrie Conley, talks with a voter at a bagel shop in Norman, Okla. Conley ousted a three-term incumbent in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff election. A pro-education movement that led to a statewide teacher walkout in the spring barreled through Oklahoma’s primary election this year and knocked six more GOP legislators out of office. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo