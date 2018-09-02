Neighborhood fading in Lucas Oil Stadium’s shadow

In this Aug. 4, 2018 photo, the Meikel Street Forever Committee hosts the 44th Annual Southside Picnic at Babe Denny Park in Indianapolis. Very few houses are left in the once vibrant and diverse neighborhood known as Babe Denny after much of the neighborhood was razed to build the interstate in the 1970’s and later Lucas Oil Stadium but current and former residents vow to keep the yearly reunion going. The Indianapolis Star via AP Michelle Pemberton