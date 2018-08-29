Argentina asks early release of IMF funds to calm markets

People walk by an exchange office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.The Argentine currency fell again to an all-time low of 34,5 pesos for every U.S. dollar.President Mauricio Macri has asked the International Monetary fund for an early release of funds from a $50 billion deal with the IMF to ease concerns that Argentina will not be able to meet its debt obligations for 2019. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo