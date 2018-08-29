Brazil could limit number of Venezuelans entering

FILE - In this March 10, 2018 file photo, people stand at the border between Venezuela, right, and Brazil, near the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, in Roraima state. The poor state in northern Brazil, which is at the center of the Venezuelan migrant crisis, had the highest homicide rate in Brazil in the first six months of the year, according to data published Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo