Utah biodiesel execs linked to polygamous group due in court

This undated photo released by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office shows Jacob Kingston. Prosecutors say two executives of a Salt Lake City biodiesel company linked to a polygamous group could flee to Turkey if they are released ahead of trial on charges in a $500 million tax credit scheme. Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and CFO Isaiah Kingston have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they created false production records to obtain renewable-fuel tax credits and then laundered the proceeds. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah also says in court documents unsealed ahead of a Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, court hearing that the men were tipped off before a 2016 raid by federal agents. (Weber County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP