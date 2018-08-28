Interior officials tours Utah city as possible BLM home

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs leaves Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team. Utah state leaders and U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop are hosting assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior Combs on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, to discuss a possible move of the Bureau of Land Management out West and are pitching Ogden as a possible site. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo