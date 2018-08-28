10 Things to Know for Today

Thu-Van Cunningham, of Phoenix, reads messages left by well-wishers as she visits a makeshift memorial in honor of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain at McCain’s office Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Phoenix. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died at the age of 81, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, after battling brain cancer. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo