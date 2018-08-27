Broncos say Pacman Jones brings experience but not baggage

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals’ Adam Jones runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. Veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The 35-year-old Jones had his best NFL seasons while Broncos current head coach Vance Joseph was his secondary coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. Eric Gay, File AP Photo