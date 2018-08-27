Officials: Switch to river water will cost more, take longer

Officials in a northeast Mississippi say it will take longer and cost more to switch its drinking water supply to the Tombigbee River after complaints about discolored, smelly well water.
Saltillo (SAL'-tihl-oh) Mayor Rex Smith tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that it will cost the city more than $50,000 above the initial estimate to connect to the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District.
The city had switched all residents to well water, aiming to save enough money to buy a $500,000 water tower. Smith says the city is now considering borrowing money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to finance the water tower and expand water lines.
The mayor says Saltillo probably won't sign a contract with the water district until its new budget year begins Oct. 1
Comments