APNewsBreak: Nation’s top student loan official resigns

A sign stands at the construction site for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new headquarters in Washington, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Seth Frotman, the nation’s top government official overseeing the $1.5 trillion student loan market resigned on Monday, citing what he says is the White House’s open hostility toward protecting student loan borrowers. Frotman is the latest high-level departure from the CFPB since Mick Mulvaney took over in late November. Andrew Harnik AP Photo