China defends ‘New Silk Road’ against debt complaints

A man walks by a government propaganda billboard promoting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature “One Belt One Road” outside a subway station in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Chinese officials on Monday defended Beijing’s initiative to build a “New Silk Road” of railways and other infrastructure across Asia against complaints it leaves host countries with too much debt after Malaysia canceled two high-profile projects. The officials said President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy initiative is creating assets that are needed by developing countries but might take time to pay off. Andy Wong AP Photo