Maine governor hospitalized after experiencing ‘discomfort’

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2010 file photo, Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage speaks in Waterville, Maine. Maine Gov. Paul LePage is in stable condition and under observation at a Bangor hospital after experiencing discomfort. Peter Steele, a spokesman for the Republican governor, says the 69-year-old LePage experienced discomfort on Saturday, Aug, 25, 2018 while visiting family in New Brunswick, Canada. He says LePage was taken by ambulance to Presque Isle in northern Maine, and then transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor Pat Wellenbach, File AP Photo