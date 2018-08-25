The Latest: Houston area backs $2.5B flood-control bond

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden, asleep in her arms, after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey roared onto the Texas shore nearly a year ago, but it was a slow, rainy roll that made it a monster storm. Federal statistics show some parts of the state got more than 5 feet of rain in five days. Harvey killed dozens and swamped a section of the Gulf Coast that includes Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city, causing billions of dollars in damage. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo