‘Private’ mess: Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse

FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. For years, Tesla’s board remained almost invisible, staying behind the curtain as Musk guided the electric car maker to huge stock price increases. Now, given Musk’s recent questionable behavior, experts say it’s time for the board to step onstage and take action on the company’s leadership. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo