Agency: Tunnel under old restaurant used to smuggle drugs

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik, front left, talks during during a news conference at Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters in Yuma, Ariz., about the recent discovery of a cross-border tunnel used to smuggle drugs in San Luis, Ariz. Federal authorities said in court documents that the tunnel was very well-built and would have taken a drug cartel a long time, and a lot of money, to dig. The Yuma Sun via AP Randy Hoeft