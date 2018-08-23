California seeks to be first state to limit plastic straws

FILE - This July 17, 2018 file photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. If you want a straw with your drink you may soon have to ask at California restaurants. Lawmakers in the Assembly voted 45-20 Thursday, Aug. 23, to send Gov. Jerry Brown a bill to bar full-service restaurants from giving out single-use plastic straws unless customers request them. It wouldn’t ban straws as some cities have. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo