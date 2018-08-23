Indiana candidate’s outsourcing ties magnified under Trump

FILE - This May 8, 2018, file photo Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun thanks supporters after winning the republican primary in Whitestown, Ind. One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold by Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun laid off more than 200 American workers and shipped their jobs to Asia. Braun has ignored outsourcing questions. Instead, he attacks his rival, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, for once owning stock in a family business that has a factory in Mexico. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo