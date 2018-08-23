New speculation on successor to European bank chief Draghi

FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi arrives for an eurogroup meeting at the Europa building in Brussels. A German news media report has stirred new speculation about who will succeed Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank, one of the globe’s most powerful economic policy jobs. The Handelsblatt business publication citing government sources reported Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 that Chancellor Angela Merkel is willing to drop plans to push for Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s national central bank, the Bundesbank. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo