APNewsBreak: GOP candidate failed to report infomercial

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Republican candidate for Governor Allan Fung concedes defeat to Democrat Gina Raimondo in Warwick, R.I. Fung is seeking his party’s nomination to again run for governor in the Sept. 12, 2018 primary. Fung promoted his candidacy on an hour-long radio infomercial hosted by a trucking industry lobbyist, and campaign records reviewed by The Associated Press show he failed to report the donation of radio air time. Joe Giblin, File AP Photo