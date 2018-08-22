Opponents of refinery near park question developer veracity

FILE - This July 19, 2018, file photo, shows a sign on property, near southwest Belfield, N.D, for the future home of the Davis Refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Opponents of an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota are imploring state regulators to give them a chance to explore whether the developer is being truthful about the project’s size. Meridian Energy Group maintains it doesn’t need a state siting permit because the $800 million Davis Refinery won’t have a big enough capacity. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Tom Stromme