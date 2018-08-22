Analysis: North Dakota individuals to pay more income tax

North Dakota individual taxpayers are expected to pay more state income tax this year under President Donald Trump's tax overhaul, while small businesses and corporations are projected to pay less, according to a state analysis.
The North Dakota Tax Department recently released a report on how the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will impact the state, the Bismarck Tribune reported .
It found that individual taxpayers will see mixed results from the tax overhaul legislation approved by Congress last year, said Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger. But overall, individuals are projected to pay $4.8 million more in state income tax for 2018, according to the analysis.
The state is projected to collect $9.7 million less income tax from small businesses, corporations and international businesses for this year. The result is that the state will likely collect $4.9 million less in state income tax for the two-year budget cycle ending in 2019.
Rauschenberger said the analysis doesn't consider other economic factors resulting from the tax reform, such as farmers or businesses being able to buy more equipment.
"There's an upside that's not taken into account in these numbers," Rauschenberger said, adding that more cash "in the economy means more income, more jobs, more wages, which has a positive offsetting effect."
Kylie Oversen, a Democrat running against Rauschenberger for tax commissioner, expressed surprise at a decrease in corporate income tax revenue to the state compared to what individuals pay.
"Those dollars that are now not coming into the state could be put to very good use in funding a lot of needs that we're seeing, whether it's mental health or higher education or infrastructure," Oversen said Monday.
