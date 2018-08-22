Fear, hope on 10th Street, among the last freedmen’s towns

Architect Jay Taylor poses for a photo in front of a home he built in Oak Cliff in Dallas on Aug. 10, 2018. Taylor, a designer architect with the international firm HKS, is building a home on 9th Street on a lot that’s been vacant since the original house there was demolished in the 1980s. He bought the land for $12,000; its value has tripled, he reckons, in the last three or four years. The home is one of more than a dozen that he’s designed or managed and hopes to see realized and sold on empty lots throughout the neighborhood. The Dallas Morning News via AP Carly Geraci