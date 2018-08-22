Rhode Island faces $158 million in deficit for budget

Rhode Island's state budget officer says the state is facing a budget deficit of $158 million beginning in July of next year.
The figure represents a gap between projected revenue and what it would cost to continue offering every service currently provided by the state.
WPRI-TV reports that whoever is serving as governor in January — either incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo or one of her challengers — will have to deliver a budget plan within weeks of the swearing-in ceremony.
Raimondo has already directed state agencies to come up with ways to shrink their budgets by 5 percent in order to address the projected deficit.
It is possible the budgetary gap will grow or shrink in coming months.
