Lobbyist claims California state senator threatened her

State Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, talks with seatmate, Sen. Scott Wilk. R-Santa Clarita, during the Senate session, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. A lobbyist for the California Nurses Association has filed a complaint with the California Senate alleging Anderson threatened her with violence at a Sacramento restaurant Aug. 13, 2018. Anderson says he regrets his word choice but that it was not directed at the lobbyist, and that he welcomes the investigation. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo