Utah gets $4.1M in grant money to fortify election systems

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, people vote during early voting for the 2016 General Election at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. The state of Utah will use $4.1 million in federal grant money to help buy new voting equipment, replace the state’s voter registration database and to train county and state officials on new voter security measures. A report released Tuesday, August 21, 2018, shows states around the country are moving quickly to tap their shares of the $380 million program to strengthen voting systems. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo