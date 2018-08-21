Rhode Island uses $3M in federal funds for election security

Rhode Island is spending $3 million in federal funds to secure and modernize its elections systems.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission released a report Tuesday showing how states plan to spend $380 million allocated by Congress last spring to strengthen voting systems amid ongoing threats from Russia and others.
The largest chunk — roughly 36 percent — is being spent to improve cybersecurity in 41 states and territories.
Of the $3 million allocated to Rhode Island, about half is going toward upgrading the central voter registration system to enhance security and guard against efforts to penetrate the voter database.
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she feels the voting systems are secure going into November, but it'll cost millions more to guard against hacking and other cyberattacks in the future.
