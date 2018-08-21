Poll shows support for charter schools, vouchers is growing

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during hearing on the FY19 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Support for charter schools and private school voucher programs has gone up over the past year, with Republicans accounting for much of the increase, according to a survey published Tuesday, Aug. 21. The findings by Education Next, a journal published by Harvard’s Kennedy School and Stanford University, come as DeVos promotes alternatives to traditional public schools. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo