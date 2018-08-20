Farmers protest California water plan aimed to save salmon

California farmers rally at the Capitol to protest a proposal by state water officials to increase water flows for the lower San Joaquin River to protect fish, at the Capitol, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The State Water Resources Control Board is holding hearings this week concerning a plan to allow more water to flow freely down the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta from February to June, meaning less water will be available for farming and other needs. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo