Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify ‘unknowns’ dies

File - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, salutes sailors who stand in an honor cordon in Honolulu. Emory, who pushed for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be identified, has died. He was 97. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be dug up, identified and returned to their families. A spokesman for Navy Region Hawaii says according to family members, Emory died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in a hospital in Boise, Idaho. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo