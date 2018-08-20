Fires prompt sage grouse hunting ban in large part of Nevada

FILE - In this July 25, 2005, file photo, a sage grouse stands in a meadow at the Smith Creek Ranch, east of Fallon, Nev. Destruction of sage grouse habitat by a series of large wildfires has prompted a ban on hunting for the game bird this fall across a stretch of north-central Nevada nearly twice as big as the state of Delaware. The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners approved the emergency closure Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, of two specific hunting units in Humboldt and Elko Counties. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo