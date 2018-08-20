Silicon Valley vet to head women’s advocacy group Catalyst

In this undated photo provided by Catalyst Inc. Lorraine Hariton poses for a photo. Hariton becomes CEO at Catalyst in an era when the #MeToo movement has ensnared major corporations and, with exit of PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi serving as a reminder, the top jobs at the nation’s largest companies remain elusive for women. She said #MeToo has created a level of awareness of gender equality that she’s not seen since she began her business career at IBM in the 1970s. Catalyst Inc. via AP Paula Vlodkowsky