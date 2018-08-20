West Virginia Senate OKs rules for impeachment trials

This Aug. 6, 2018 photo made available by the West Virginia Legislature shows members of the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee looking at a $7,500 floor map in the office of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry in Charleston, WV. The House of Delegates approved impeachment articles against justices Allen Loughry, Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Beth Walker. Although the state Supreme Court essentially sets and controls its own budget under the state constitution, the four justices were impeached for failing to control court expenses, which included more than $1 million in combined office renovations. West Virginia Legislature via AP Perry Bennett