Greenville increases sewer rates to help pay for repairs

A Mississippi city is increasing sewer rates by 32 percent to help pay for federally mandated repairs to the sewer system.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the Greenville City Council has approved the increase, which takes effect when the new budget year begins Oct. 1.
A minimum sewer bill now is $11.41 and will increase to $15.06 for up to 3,000 gallons. A minimum water and sewer bill, which includes trash collection, would be about $43.
The sewer rate increase should generate about $2.5 million. That will cover the expected $1 million shortfall in a water and sewer fund and the $500,000 shortfall in sales tax revenue that the city uses to repay some state loans.
The other $1 million would help cover emergency repairs needed in the coming year.
