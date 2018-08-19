Imran Khan pledges to restore Pakistan’s economy

Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, shout slogans on traditional drum beat to celebrate the success of their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan’s cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday despite protests by opposition parties, which accuse the security services of intervening on his behalf in last month’s elections. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo