Montana’s unemployment rate falls to 3.7 percent in July

Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.7 percent in July, the lowest rate in more than a decade.
Officials say Montana has seen an additional 3,400 payroll jobs in the last three months, including 900 jobs in July. However, total employment remained about level in July, indicating workers are switching from self-employment to payroll jobs.
Montana's unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July 2007, before the mortgage and banking crisis. It rose to a high of 7.4 percent in early 2010.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in July.
