Merkel, Putin share a headache: Donald Trump

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. Merkel and Putin will meet on Saturday in the German government’s guesthouse Meseberg, north of Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The topics will include the civil war in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine, and energy questions. Markus Schreiber, file AP Photo