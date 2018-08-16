Vegas victims’ attorneys criticize MGM’s legal maneuver

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killed 58 and injuring hundreds on Oct. 1. Attorneys for a group of victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting harshly criticized MGM Resorts International this week over its legal maneuver seeking to consolidate multiple lawsuits stemming from the massacre. The victims’ attorneys in court documents filed Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, say the casino operator is acting with improper motives in seeking to have the cases combined in one court. John Locher, File AP Photo