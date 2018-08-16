Trump plans to nominate new US attorney in San Francisco

President Donald Trump plans to nominate a former federal prosecutor who is now a partner at a major corporate law firm U.S. attorney in Northern California.
The White House made the announcement about Dave Anderson on Thursday. U.S. attorneys serve as the chief federal prosecutors in their regions.
Anderson's territory would include the San Francisco Bay Area.
Anderson is a Stanford Law School graduate who clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in the early 90s.
He went on to serve as First Assistant U.S. attorney in San Francisco.
Anderson is currently a partner at the law firm Sidley Austin. He has represented AT&T and Wells Fargo among other corporate clients.
