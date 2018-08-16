Nebraska county attorney wants to hire daughter

A county attorney in southern Nebraska wants to hire another part-time deputy attorney and is asking commissioners to allow his daughter to fill the role.
The McCook Daily Gazette reports that Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood made the request when submitting his proposed 2018-19 budget. Wood included a $19,020 budget increase for a deputy attorney's salary. He says his daughter, Emily Wood, would be able to start Oct. 1 if she passes the bar exam.
Wood says a second deputy attorney could help take over litigating for the county-owned nursing home and the juvenile diversion program.
County employee policy doesn't allow a department head to supervise immediate family. But Wood says state statute allows it with commissioners' approval.
Commissioners will decide on the budget and new role next week.
Comments