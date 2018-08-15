The Latest: Trump mocks Cuomo’s ‘never that great’ comment

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. New York Gov. On Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at a bill signing event in Manhattan, Cuomo said that America “was never that great” during remarks criticizing Republican President Donald Trump and his slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying America won’t be truly great until all Americans have true equality. Republicans quickly pounced on Cuomo’s remarks. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo