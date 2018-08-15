Moderates are key to defeating Kobach in Kansas

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference in Topeka, Kan. With Kobach as the Republican nominee for governor, Kansas Democrats may have the candidate they want. There’s no guarantee that the business wing of the Republican Party will collectively back Kobach given the likely candidacy of independent Greg Orman, a Kansas City-area businessman who ran a strong campaign for U.S. Senate two years ago. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Thad Allton