The Latest: Somali-American wins Minnesota US House primary

Marci Glaus holds her one-year-old son, Fredrick as she casts her vote during Wisconsin’s primary election Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Roxbury, Wis.Democrats are fighting to beat back Republican gains across the Midwest as the 2018 primary season roars through Wisconsin and Minnesota, two states where President Donald Trump’s appeal among working-class voters threatens to upend decadeslong political trends this fall and beyond. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) John Hart AP