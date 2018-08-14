Immigrant advocate wants to move his trial out of Arizona

An immigrant advocate is asking a judge to move his upcoming trial on tax charges out of Arizona because of publicity about the case and his past efforts in speaking up for people who were in the country illegally.
A hearing is scheduled Thursday to consider the request by Elias Bermudez.
More than a decade ago, Bermudez led protests against Arizona's immigration laws and then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration crackdowns.
Bermudez owned a business that helped immigrants prepare immigration and tax documents.
He is accused of preparing income tax documents that falsely added dependents to his clients' returns to maximize refundable credits.
Authorities say his clients, at Bermudez's direction, listed people who lived in Mexico as dependents.
Bermudez, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for trial on Sept. 5.
