Murphy signs measure expanding public-private partnerships

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation making it easier for government agencies to enter into public-private partnerships.
The first-term Democrat signed the bill Tuesday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, which has a town center built through such a partnership. Murphy says the legislation will help boost the state's economy.
The bill passed with bipartisan support and allows for towns, school districts and state agencies to enter into the partnership agreements. Previously only state and county colleges were authorized to enter into the agreements.
The legislation also establishes that the Economic Development Authority oversees the partnerships.
The legislation takes effect in February.
