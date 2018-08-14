Governor: Aerospace firm to create 350 jobs in Oklahoma

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaks at a meeting in Oklahoma City. Fallin said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, that Nevada-based Valkyrie Systems Aerospace has formed a partnership with the state to operate manufacturing facilities as well as flight operations and training in the Oklahoma City area. Valkyrie’s HoverJets are unmanned and optionally piloted aircraft used for medical evacuation, threat detection and firefighting that can operate in any environment. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Sue Ogrocki AP