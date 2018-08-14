Manafort trial turns from prosecution’s case to his defense

The trial of longtime Washington operator Paul Manafort is turning from the prosecution to his defense team.
On Monday, prosecutors rested their financial fraud case against the former Trump campaign chairman, having devoted two weeks of testimony to support their argument that Manafort hid millions of dollars in offshore accounts and obtained millions more in bank loans under false pretenses.
Manafort's lawyers have not yet said whether they will call any witnesses or present other evidence. They will have to disclose that information Tuesday.
So far the defense team has blamed any wrongdoing on a former Manafort protege, Rick Gates, who testified he and his former boss committed crimes together for years. Defense attorneys have called Gates a liar, philanderer and embezzler in seeking to undermine his testimony.
Comments