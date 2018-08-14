Members of the defense team for Paul Manafort, including Kevin Downing, left, Richard Westling, and Thomas Zehnle, walk to federal court as the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman continues, in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The prosecution is expected to rest its case in the fraud trial. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Members of the defense team for Paul Manafort, including Kevin Downing, left, Richard Westling, and Thomas Zehnle, walk to federal court as the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman continues, in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The prosecution is expected to rest its case in the fraud trial. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin AP
Members of the defense team for Paul Manafort, including Kevin Downing, left, Richard Westling, and Thomas Zehnle, walk to federal court as the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman continues, in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The prosecution is expected to rest its case in the fraud trial. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin AP

Business

Manafort trial turns from prosecution’s case to his defense

By CHAD DAY, STEPHEN BRAUN and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

August 14, 2018 12:21 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

The trial of longtime Washington operator Paul Manafort is turning from the prosecution to his defense team.

On Monday, prosecutors rested their financial fraud case against the former Trump campaign chairman, having devoted two weeks of testimony to support their argument that Manafort hid millions of dollars in offshore accounts and obtained millions more in bank loans under false pretenses.

Manafort's lawyers have not yet said whether they will call any witnesses or present other evidence. They will have to disclose that information Tuesday.

So far the defense team has blamed any wrongdoing on a former Manafort protege, Rick Gates, who testified he and his former boss committed crimes together for years. Defense attorneys have called Gates a liar, philanderer and embezzler in seeking to undermine his testimony.

  Comments  