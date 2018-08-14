2 Trump loyalists vie to take on Wisconsin Sen. Baldwin

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir, right, and Kevin Nicholson debate in Milwaukee. Nicholson, running as an outsider, is running against Vukmir, a 15-year veteran of the Legislature who had the state GOP endorsement. The Republican primary battle for a Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat pits two loyalists to President Donald Trump who agree on most of the issues. (Tyger Williams/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File) Tyger Williams AP