Lawyer: Candidates should get public funds despite typo

A lawyer says a typo in a state budget shouldn't hold up over $3 million in public campaign funds owed to 100 legislative candidates.
Maine Public reports Maine Citizens for Clean Elections lawyer John Brautigam plans to make that argument Thursday in front of state ethics commissioners.
Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration recently agreed to comply with a judge's order to release more than $1 million in public campaign funding that the governor held up by refusing to sign routine financial orders.
Brautigam says that same logic should apply to $3.5 million in public campaign funds held up because of a drafting error in last year's budget law.
Brautigam says the judge's order made it clear that public campaign funds are unique and candidates must receive money they're owed.
