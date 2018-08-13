Bevin promotes Chinese partnership amid US trade dispute

The Chinese ambassador to the U.S. has met with Kentucky's Republican governor to discuss economic development opportunities amid a growing trade dispute between the world's largest economies.
Gov. Matt Bevin and Ambassador Cui Tiankai (suwee' tee-ahn-khi) met Monday at the Kentucky Governor's Mansion. Bevin said the two men did not discuss the tariffs both nations have imposed on the other. Instead, Bevin said they talked about how to get more Chinese companies to locate in Kentucky and hire local workers. Cui said the business community in China has a "strong interest" in investing in the U.S., specifically Kentucky.
Seven Chinese-owned companies are located in Kentucky, employing about 8,200 people. Bevin said he would like to see 200 Chinese companies operating in Kentucky over the next two decades.
